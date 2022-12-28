Two-year-old homicide left unsolved, deputies asking for information

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Huron County Dispatch is asking the public for information to help solve the murder of Ricky H. Bailey from two years ago.

The Huron County Sheriff’s office received a call at 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2020 from the residents of a home on Rapson Road in Verona Township, stating that their father had been shot by two unknown individuals, deputies said.

Responding deputies and Bad Axe police officers arrived on the scene to discover Bailey, 59 at the time, unresponsive with two gunshot wounds, deputies said. He was transported to Thumb McClaren Hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Deputies were told by his two sons, 11 and 20 at the time, who lived with him, that they were all in different rooms of the house when the youngest heard a door opening, deputies said. The son went to tell his father when the two assailants, armed with handguns, appeared and shot Bailey, deputies said.

According to the deputies, the son said the assailants yelled at Bailey making reference to wanting “the money” and physically assaulted him further.

The son attempted to lock himself in the bathroom, but one of the assailants kicked in the door and took him to another room where he was told to lay down, deputies said.

During this time, the older son took cover in another room, deputies said. The assailants then left and the sons contacted dispatch, deputies said.

The assailants were described as wearing black ski masks, black leather coats, black gloves, and black khaki-type pants, deputies said.

$4,600 has been pledged by family and friends as a reward to anyone who has information leading to Bailey’s killers, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huron County Sheriff’s office during regular business hours at 989-269-6500 or Huron Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421 anytime.

Confidential callers can call the TIPS line at 989-269-2861.

Information can also be sent to Detective Ford at fordd@co.huron.mi.us.

