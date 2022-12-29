3-year-old dies after battle with influenza A

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 3-year-old girl died Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, after suffering from influenza A, according to her GoFundMe.

Morgan Laine Ransom, daughter of Clinton and Courtney Ransom, passed away unexpectedly less than one month before her fourth birthday, her obituary stated.

Her GoFundMe stated that Morgan was struggling to breathe due to influenza A and by the time emergency services arrived, it was too late.

“She had the happiest smile and the brightest soul, despite everything she’s been through,” the GoFundMe organizer said.

Morgan’s mother said the funds will go directly towards her funeral costs, cremation fees, and household expenses while her husband is off work.

