Bay City recycling program starting, collection weeks changing

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s new, fully-automated recycling collection service is scheduled to launch on Jan. 2 and residents’ collection weeks will be changing.

Recycling collection weeks are designated as Red Week or Yellow Week. Residents can find information about their collection week color and recycling day schedule on their website.

Bay City applied for and received a grant from the Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit that works with city governments across the country to transform recycling programs.

The city asks residents to place only recyclable materials in the new bins that were provided to residents from Dec. 12 through Dec. 23.

Recyclable materials include glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, food and beverage cartons, paper products (including newspapers and flattened cardboard), and empty plastic bottles and containers.

Residents are asked to rinse food and beverage containers to limit contamination.

Plastic bags, paper towels, electrical equipment, batteries, and clothing cannot be recycled.

Recycling will be picked up every other week on the same day as your trash collection.

