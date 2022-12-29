Creating a little Christmas after Christmas

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans.

TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas.

“People are still trying to get out and do more Christmas-y things,” said Joey Furbush, a Frankenmuth Ice rink employee.

Some of those activities are skating and carriage rides.

For some patrons in Frankenmuth, Christmas is far from over as people continue to come out and have some holiday fun. With the weekend storm now just a memory, the Christmas activities continue.

“It’s Christmas time, you’re ready to do things you couldn’t do on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. So, you see more people coming in the days before and the days after,” Furbush said.

Furbush said Wednesday, Dec. 28, was one of their busiest days yet at the skating rink as people continue to make their way through Frankenmuth to resume their holiday traditions.

The dancing lights, the singing Christmas tree, and the garland-adorned Bavarian architecture attract families from all over.

“We decided to come down and do some ice skating and shopping and a little bit of eating. And we have a carriage ride scheduled in a little bit. We’re from Fenton,” one family said.

Another patron said, “I really like that everyone’s so nice and the ice rink and the horses and all the scenery.”

Even though the city is celebrating Christmas after December 25, for many it remains a magical moment.

“It’s like a staple when you think of Christmas and all that. It just kind of gets you in the holiday spirit,” Furbush said.

He said that the magic of Christmas is what Frankenmuth is all about.

