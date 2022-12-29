Redevelopment plan in the works for Flint neighborhood

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Change could be coming to a North Flint neighborhood as the Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint partner to make redevelopment plans.

The Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint are partnering to develop a compressive redevelopment plan for River View Apartments and the surrounding area where the controversial Ajax asphalt plant will soon go.

The plan is to help combat the issues that neighbors feel will come with the plant, like noise and air pollution.

“This plan and this funding is a result of a group effort and it is to help improve the lives of the residents,” said Harold S. Ince Jr., executive director for the Flint Housing Commission.

This is the new transformation plan for North Flint. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded a grant of $500,000 to the Flint Housing Commission.

Ince said the grant is just to help them get their ideas off the ground.

“We just received the grant so that we could develop a plan. The grant will not pay for construction, but it will pay for us to develop a plan. We will be working with the residents and community leaders; the city is a partner of ours as well as stakeholders in the neighborhood,” Ince said.

The commission will receive input from residents in River Park Apartments and the surrounding community. River Park Apartments are located near the recently approved and controversial Ajax asphalt plant on Carpenter Road.

Community leaders and residents in the area have concerns about the threat of reduced air quality, increased noise, and heavy vehicle traffic in the neighborhood.

Ince said the plan will consider those concerns.

“We would like to build a consensus to maybe move the site because of the increased truck traffic and the pollution that the plant will produce, that will come down to our residents and their willingness to relocate. We will stay in the north Flint area,” Ince said.

He said the plan will not only look at rehabilitating the 50-year-old homes but also bringing in more business to the area.

“The area is a dessert for food, services, and what we would like to do is bring in possibly some retail,” Ince said.

The commission will begin meeting in January to discuss the plan, which is expected to take two years.

The transformation plan will put the housing commission and the city in a strong position to pursue additional funding, such as a choice neighborhoods implementation grant that can be as much as $50 million.

