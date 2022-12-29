Thawing continues around Mid-MI with warm temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has been melting at a speedy pace in Mid-Michigan which has allowed temperatures to over-perform for about the last 24 hours. As a result, we’re adding some 50s back into the forecast for the end of this week! Even overnight lows stay very warm which will continue to let more ice and snow melt.

With all of the melting, stay off of any ice that still might be around on lakes, rivers, and streams. Also, clear any snow and ice away from storm sewers on your street to help with drainage as all of this snow melts.

Today

Clouds have taken a bit longer to fill in this morning, but by 9 to 10 AM skies should be nearly overcast. Fog will be possible in our northern counties where the snowpack is thicker. Throughout the afternoon, patchy drizzle will be possible just with how saturated the atmosphere will be.

Highs today reach up to around 50 degrees in the Tri-Cities and Flint, but all locations will easily make their way into the 40s. The southwest wind continues at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Some locations should hit 50 degrees on Thursday. (WNEM)

Tonight

The clouds hold on overnight before a weak cold front starts to move through closer to the daylight hours Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible during the overnight, but most will end up staying “dry” (conditions will just be damp in general).

Lows only fall a few degrees to around 47, the wind will continue from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday night sees temperatures only falling into the upper 40s. (WNEM)

Friday & Weekend

Some of those isolated showers should carry into the daylight hours on Friday morning, but coverage of that rain has been dropping off immensely with each new run of data we receive. Conditions will still remain damp with all of the melting snow, but rainfall should be rather sparse on Friday morning.

The most recent development though is an increase in rain chances for Friday evening and night, then on Saturday. The next incoming low is quite set on taking an easterly track, so the best rain chances through that entire timeframe will be across the Thumb, into the Tri-Cities, then all locations south. Our northern counties have a far better chance of staying dry.

The best chance for rain will be towards the southeast. (WNEM)

Rainfall through Friday should only add up to around 0.1″, but through Saturday we should be able to add a few more tenths if you’re in our southern communities. This would put totals through Saturday around 0.25″ to 0.50″ for places like Flint, Fenton, Grand Blanc, and Lapeer, while most north of there will still stick closer to 0.10″.

By Saturday evening, rain totals will be highest to the southeast. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday have also seen an upward adjustment with our over-achieving temperatures, we currently have it up to 51 degrees! Saturday should check-in closer to 40 degrees, with 42 degrees expected on Sunday.

Friday should be a couple of degrees warmer than Thursday. (WNEM)

More warmth holds into early next week, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.