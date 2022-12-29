Two Bay City residents celebrate 10-year ‘kidneyversary’

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Brian Martindale and Jessica Schwerin will celebrate their 10-year “kidneyversary” on Jan. 11.

In 2012, Schwerin’s mother stood on a Bay City street corner for hours holding a big pink sign and asking for someone to save her daughter, who was in stage four renal failure and needed a kidney transplant.

Martindale was able to donate his kidney to Schwerin on Jan 11., 2013, Martindale said.

The two will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of that donation in the new year.

This was a profound experience for Martindale and he said he has been a part of the Kidneys for Kids nonprofit ever since.

The Kidneys for Kids nonprofit has a mission to financially assist families whose child is battling kidney disease. The organization said they also assist Michigan adults with costs not covered by insurance as they battle kidney disease or go through transplants.

TV5 has covered Martindale’s and Schwerin’s story since 2012, most recently to shine a light on Martindale’s plans to visit 48 states in the US to advocate for children needing kidney transplants. His goal was to find 100 donors to save the lives of 100 children.

For their 10-year “kidneyversary”, Martindale and Schwerin said they are hoping to find a donor for Shelly Gromolskki of Pinconning.

Gromolskki is in need of a kidney transplant and is currently on the waiting list at the University of Michigan.

