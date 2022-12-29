Warm and damp evening followed by rain chances Friday

Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast.
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Fantastic conditions are in place across Mid-Michigan this evening for some with upper 40s and low 50s in the Tri-Cities and in around Flint while some others have been a bit cooler due to the existing snowpack. Into this evening the dry weather we currently have will remain with temperatures continuing to warm on a stiff southwest breeze. The upper mid-upper 40s for most and a few lower 50s are expected by early tomorrow morning. We do has some locally dense fag across our northern and western counties where more snow still remains this evening and that should continue overnight and into tomorrow.

We stay dry overnight but we add in rain chances early tomorrow morning, which should be light overall, but I think most folks could pick up a little bit of quick rainfall. Additional chances for rain will exist during the later morning hours, afternoon and evening but only for the Thumb, parts of the Tri-Cities and down near Flint. There, more periodic rain chances exist tomorrow.

Temperatures start warm tomorrow in the upper 40s and low 50s but will cool into the afternoon and evening down into the mid-low 40s.

Below is a look at the hour-by-hour forecast for this evening, early tomorrow morning, around mid morning tomorrow, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening.

