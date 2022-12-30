Inflation Reduction Act to lower cost of health care, prescriptions

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) – Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced that several Inflation Reduction Act provisions will go into effect on Jan. 1, including a $35 cap on insulin for seniors on Medicare.

According to Peters and Stabenow, the Inflation Reduction Act will lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs for Michigan seniors, people with disabilities, and families. The senators helped pass the act into law in August.

“No one should have to choose between getting the health care and prescription drugs they need and putting food on the table,” Peters said.

Beginning Jan. 1, the Inflation Reduction Act will affect the following provisions:

Insulin will cost no more than $35 a month for seniors on Medicare.

Approved vaccines under Medicare Part D will be free for seniors on Medicare.

Prescription drug rebates will go into effect for Medicare if prices for critical prescription drugs covered through Medicare rise faster than inflation. This measure is aimed to discourage pharmaceutical companies from exploiting inflation to raise prices.

In addition to these provisions, the law makes landmark investments to tackle climate change, creates good-paying jobs, and incentivizes domestic manufacturing while fighting inflation and reducing the deficit, Peters and Stabenow said.

