SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth.

Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

