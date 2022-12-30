Remarkably warm Friday & tracking rain chances

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As Mid-Michigan continues to thaw, temperatures have been very warm for the end of December! Almost all snow has been melted (with the exception of some snow banks and piles in parking lots), but the excess moisture in the air has led to some mist and damp roads for this morning. Other rain chances exist today but most rain has been shifting away for the weekend, especially on Saturday. The TV5 First Alert Weather Team wishes you a safe and happy New Year!

Today

As mentioned above, roads are damp this morning due to the mist and excess moisture in the air. Temperatures are very warm starting in the 50s for most. A weak cold front moving through will drop temperatures this afternoon. Although a sharp drop is not expected, we’ll still see temperatures fall into the 40s. The wind generally stays from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph through the daylight hours.

Temperatures take a gradual drop into the 40s Friday afternoon. (WNEM)

That same cold front is bringing the chance for isolated rain this morning, then a better chance of rain in the afternoon and evening as it stalls out over Southeast Michigan. This morning’s rain chances extend to a majority of the TV5 viewing area, while the afternoon and evening chances lie in the Thumb and Tri-Cities, then anywhere south.

Friday evening should see a better chance of rain for our southern communities. (WNEM)

Tonight

That rain will start to move out after midnight which is translating to a drier Saturday. Behind that rain though, we see lows dropping closer to freezing tonight in those same southeast locations, while up north lows fall into the upper 20s. The plus side is that those who do see rain tonight, that’s where your temperatures stay just above freezing so snow or ice is not expected. Tonight’s wind will start from the southeast, then shift northwest with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night sees lows back to near-freezing south, then below-freezing north. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures will stay colder compared to Thursday and Friday as highs only reach around 39 degrees. The rain has almost entirely shifted out of our area for Saturday, this is thanks to high pressure working in behind Friday’s system which will help to advance it to the east quicker. Plenty of clouds can still be expected through the daytime though.

Into Sunday, we’re keeping tabs on a smaller chance of rain with a weak clipper passing by, but data has been quite variable with this and will highly depend on how saturated the atmosphere is by Sunday morning. At the moment, we won’t rule out some isolated rain. Clouds should also stay stubborn on Sunday. Highs will reach up to around 42 degrees Sunday. It’s also worth noting that the wind will be light this weekend, 5 to 10 mph both days. Saturday’s direction is northeast while it will be southwest on Sunday.

Most rain chances have been removed from Saturday. (WNEM)

Warmth still holds into early next week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.