Shopping mall partially reopened after water main break

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - After being closed since the start of the week, the Genesee Valley Center mall is partially back open for business.

The mall initially closed on Monday, Dec. 26, due to a water main break.

Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, the mall reopened but eventually closed until further notice only a few hours later.

The closure came after an inspector came to assess the damage and felt there were too many concerns to remain open, according to Walid Bounenni, owner of BTA Martial Arts. His taekwondo studio used to preside inside the mall.

Bounenni said his equipment and supplies were damaged due to the water main break, even though he doesn’t have any pipes or bathrooms inside the space he leased. He was also told he would have to pay for the repairs himself.

The mall announced they reopened on Friday morning, Dec. 30, on their Facebook page.

“Genesee Valley will open today at 11 a.m., the Macy’s and JC Penney wings only at this time! The Old Sears and Play Big wings remain closed. We thank you for your patience!” the post said.

TV5 reached out to the mall’s corporate offices for answers and information and are still waiting for their comments.

