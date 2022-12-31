Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses.

B and C Pizza in Bay City is just one hot spot bustling with business on New Year’s Eve, especially with the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on the same day.

“It’s usually an hour and a half wait if you call around three, four o’clock. On a busy day like this, in order to get a pizza. I can only cook so many pizzas in the oven,” said Sherry Korthals, the owner. “People call in advance the day before because they know we will have a stack of timed orders. We can feed a whole family of six-to-seven for $23, so that is pretty reasonable. We have wonderful customers. They have been with us for a very long time.”

Korthals, the owner of the 43-year-old family-run pizzeria said she believes business is up 30-percent on the final day of the year, a good sign following the effects of the pandemic and inflation.

“We’ve had to do adjustments just like any other business. We wanted to keep our employees and we had to do price hikes because of the increase in the cost from the inventory. And to pay our employees more because we want to keep them,” Korthals said.

Some ingredients doubled in price, but the restaurant said there wouldn’t be any skimping by the chefs.

A favorite of customers on Saturday, a classic Chicago style pizza with the works.

If you want to enjoy a hot slice of pizza pie, B and C will also be open on New Year’s Day.

