Coast Guard rescues dog who fell through ice

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector in Detroit announced a dog was rescued after falling through the ice.(U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELLE ISLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A dog is now recovering after falling through the ice near Grayhaven Island according to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector in Detroit.

A crew was dispatched when the pooch was first spotted Saturday afternoon around 12:47 p.m.

The Coast Guard announced later in the afternoon that rescue was successful. The Coast Guard is currently keeping the dog warm until it is picked up by Detroit Animal Care and Control.

