‘Cooler’ Saturday, mixed showers possible Sunday morning, otherwise dry weekend!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain showers have continued overnight for the Thumb and Flint areas, but we are seeing that rain exit the area this morning. I expect all rain to have left the area within the next hour or so. For the remainder of your Saturday expect dry conditions for all, with cloudy skies and temperatures only warming by a couple degrees. Winds will remain light as well. Our only real issue this morning has been some locally dense fog in our Thumb communities, that should continue for the rest of the morning.

Tonight will remain much of the same as today, quiet and ‘cool-ish’ with temperatures into the low-mid 30s (cool, but still mild for this time of year). We will have a few isolated showers moving through overnight tonight and more so early Sunday morning. With our temperatures nearing the low 30s (the freezing mark) a rain/snow mix will be possible. Thankfully, however, no real accumulations or impacts are expected.

The rest of Sunday should be mostly dry with light winds and mostly cloudy skies continuing through the day. Temperatures will return to the low 40s during the afternoon.

Below is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

