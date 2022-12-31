Rain showers overnight for some, a little cooler through the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We started out your Friday morning with all of Mid-Michigan above 50 degrees and we now sit in the upper 30s to mid 40s across the area. Rain showers have been common today for some, particularly the Thumb down towards Flint, occasionally impacting the Tri-Cities. Falling temperatures into the mid 30s and this same rain shower pattern can be expected into the overnight hours.

Rain showers will linger into early Saturday, but only for our far southeastern communities. By mid-late morning we should be left with mostly dry conditions. We should spend much of Saturday in the upper 30s but I suspect that a few locations may briefly touch 40 degrees tomorrow so I left tomorrow’s high temperature at 40. We will be mostly cloudy and dry after the few morning showers down south. However, once we get into the late evening, I will be watching for a few scattered showers that may move into southwestern Mid-Michigan. This will happen as temperature cool to near or just below freezing, so a light and brief mix of rain/snow may be possible late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning for western and southern Mid-Michigan.

Other than a few brief mixed showers possibly on Sunday morning (which I currently expect no issues from) we should spend the rest of Sunday dry, warming up into the low 40s. Additional warm and rain chances come Monday and Tuesday!

Below is a look at the hour-by-hour forecast for tonight, tomorrow morning, tomorrow night and Sunday morning.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.