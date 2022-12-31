Saginaw returns home to host Firebirds in New Year’s Eve battle

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After facing off yesterday, the Saginaw Spirit (22-9-2-0) host the Flint Firebirds (17-13-2-1) for game five of the Coors Light I75 Divide Cup Saturday, December 31, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

This is the fifth game in the Coors Light I75 Divide Cup, with Saginaw improving their lead to 3-1 last night in flint

After the game, join the Spirit for a fireworks show presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

Tickets:

Ticketmaster

Phone: (989) 497-7747

In-Person: Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State St.), Dow Event Center Box Office

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 470

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Time:

Saginaw defeated Flint 7-4 Friday, December 30, at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. Zayne Parekh scored two points, including the game winner for Saginaw. Calem Mangone scored for the second consecutive night and registered an assist. Tristan Lennox stopped 19 of 23 enroute to his 15th win of the season.

Coulson Pitre and Gavin Hayes scored two goals each for Flint. The Firebirds scored two powerplay goals on three opportunities, resulting in a 3-2 lead at one point in the second period. Will Cranley made 29 saves in a losing effort.

Box Score & Highlights

Players to Watch:

Matyas Sapovaliv (Czechia) and Andrew Oke (USA) are currently representing their countries at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Sapovaliv, who has 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points with the Spirit this year, has five assists in three games in the tournament. Earlier this week, the center also signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Vegas Golden Knights, who selected him 48th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Minnesota Wild prospect Hunter Haight added to his team-leading ten game point streak after an assist in Friday’s game. In that span, he has six goals and ten assists for 16 points. Anaheim Ducks prospect Pavel Mintyukov is third in the OHL for points (48) and leads Saginaw in assists (34). Michael Misa’s 17 goals is the most for any Spirit skater. Tristan Lennox is tied for third in the OHL for wins (15), and his 3.07 goals against average (GAA) and .887 save percentage (SV%) are the best for his club.

Detroit Red Wings prospect Amadeus Lombardi leads Flint in goals (21), assists (24), and points (45). Will Cranley’s 3.44 GAA and .898 SV% are the most for any Firebird goaltender with at least two starts.

Saginaw has four (4) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Pavel Mintyukov (Anaheim), Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Flint has six (6) NHL prospects, including Dmitry Kuzmin (Winnipeg), Gavin Hayes (Chicago), Will Cranley (St. Louis), Braeden Kressler (Toronto, FA), Amadeus Lombardi (Detroit), and Artem Guryev (San Jose).

