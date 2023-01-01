Gov. Whitmer to be sworn into second term Sunday

Gov. Whitmer reflects on first term, gears up for next 4 years
Gov. Whitmer reflects on first term, gears up for next 4 years
By Cody Butler
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will begin her second term Sunday.

Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilcrest will be sworn in during an inauguration ceremony Sunday.

The inauguration is expected to begin around 10:30 a.m. Sunday outside the Capitol.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Michigan Supreme Court Justices will also be sworn in.

Whitmer beat Trump-backed Republican challenger Tudor Dixon by 11% of the vote in November.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

B and C Pizza in Bay City is just one hot spot bustling with business on New Year’s Eve,...
Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, January 1
WNEM TV5 Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: 2023 Gubernatorial Inauguration
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast.
First Alert- Sunday morning, January 1