Mixed showers causing slow downs this morning, dry this afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Areas of mixed rain and snow showers are marching through Mid-Michigan this morning leading to a few slow areas due to a freezing drizzle and snow mix. In general, no major accumulations or impacts are expected, but a light dusting of snow or a very light glaze of ice is possible. Localized slick travel will be possible, especially north and west of the Tri-Cities through the morning hours before we warm up and dry out around and after midday.

This afternoon temperatures will return to the low 40s, so any accumulated ice or snow will be long gone. Skies will remain cloudy, but dry through the afternoon and evening as well as the overnight hours. Winds will pick up a little bit behind this system during the afternoon however, gusting between 15-20mph at times.

Into tonight expect dry conditions to prevail and winds to calm a bit. Temperatures will gradually fall back into the low-mid 30s.

Into Monday we will be drier to start our day than Sunday and you can expect those calm conditions to last for much of Monday with temperatures taking their time to return in the lower 40s during the afternoon. Rain chances currently look to hold off until the later evening hours and into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Temperatures are still expected to reach the mid-50s Tuesday, but rain chances will come along with that. Beyond Tuesday some additional chances for rain exist but temperatures will also be falling back to near normal by the end of the week.

Below is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for this morning, this afternoon, Monday morning, Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.