Saginaw caps 2022 with 5-3 victory over Firebirds

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After winning 7-4 yesterday, the Saginaw Spirit (23-9-2-0) claimed another victory over their in-state rivals the Flint Firebirds (17-14-2-1) by winning 5-3 Saturday, December 31, at the Dow Event Center.

Hunter Haight scored two goal and an assist, including the game-winner. Dean Loukus earned a goal and two assists, and Pavel Mintyukov got three assists. Goaltender Tristan Lennox made 28 saves on 31 shots in the win for Saginaw, and Nathan Day stopped 28 of 32 for Flint.

The game opened with Saginaw on the powerplay after Dmitry Kuzmin committed an interference penalty 40 seconds in. The Spirit converted the opportunity into a goal at 1:21. Pavel Mintyukov gave rookie Zayne Parekh the puck in Saginaw’s zone. The defenseman powered into Flint’s zone and rifled a shot past Day’s glove for his 11th goal of the season.

Cam Gauvreau was called for interference at 2:53 in the first period, giving Flint their first powerplay of the game. The Spirit killed off the chance with help from Lennox.

Saginaw added to their lead at 11:41 in the opening frame courtesy of Michael Misa. Hunter Haight started the play by passing to Pavel Mintyukov. The Anaheim Ducks prospect ripped a shot towards Day and Misa was able to redirect the shot past him for his team-leading 18th goal.

Flint went down a skater when Tristan Bertucci took a slashing penalty at 17:38 in the opening period, which resulted in a Saginaw man-advantage. Much like the first time, the Spirit scored another powerplay goal just eight seconds in at 17:49. Pavel Mintyukov took a shot at Day and the rebound was collected by Dean Loukus. The Michigan native passed to Hunter Haight in the left faceoff circle, and the Minnesota Wild prospect netted his ninth goal of the season.

Saginaw went down a skater after Pavel Mintyukov took a tripping penalty at 18:27 in the first frame. The Firebirds were unable to score on the chance.

The first period came to an end with Saginaw leading 3-0 despite Flint’s 11-10 shot advantage.

The second period started with a fight between Roberto Mancini and Coulson Pitre. Both players were ejected with fighting majors.

Tristan Bertucci committed a hooking penalty at 9:10 in the second frame, giving Saginaw another powerplay. The Firebirds killed off the chance despite taking several shots.

After a scrum in Flint’s zone, both teams went down a skater at 14:39 in the middle frame. Neither team was able to take advantage of the less crowded ice.

Dmitry Kuzmin took a holding penalty at 19:15 in the middle frame, giving the Spirit another man-advantage. The penalty continued into the third period.

After 40 minutes, the Spirit led 3-0 and had a 24-23 shot advantage.

The third period opened with Flint down a skater from a second period penalty. Saginaw was unable to score despite taking several shots.

Flint got their first goal of the game at 3:24 in the final period. Tyler Deline passed to Amadeus Lombardi who skated around Lennox and tucked the puck over the goal line for his team-leading 22nd goal of the season.

The Firebirds got a man-advantage after Cam Gauvreau was called for high sticking at 5:32 in the final period. Saginaw held Flint scoreless on the chance.

Later in the period, Zayne Parekh was called for slashing Zacharie Giroux on a breakaway, resulting in a Firebird penalty shot. Zacharie Giroux earned his 12th goal of the season after his shot glanced off of Lennox’s blocker and the puck tumbled into the back of the net.

Tristan Bertucci committed a tripping penalty at 13:10 in the third period, which resulted in a Saginaw powerplay. Flint was able to stop any goals from coming on the opportunity.

Saginaw extended their lead to four after they scored at 15:41 in the third frame. Hunter Haight earned his third point of the night after he received a pass from Dean Loukus who was behind the net. Michael Misa was credited with an assist on the goal.

Flint answered back with a powerplay goal at 17:04 in the third period after Luke McNamara was called for cross checking at 17:00. Amadeus Lombardi started the play by getting the puck to Tyler Deline on the right side of the zone. The defenseman set-up a one timer chance for Braeden Kressler, and he buried a shot past Lennox for his 14th goal of the season.

With time running out, Day went to the bench with three minutes remaining in the third period. Shortly after, Mitchell Smith was called for holding at 18:50, giving Flint a six-on-four chance. Saginaw was able to control the puck and score a shorthanded empty net goal courtesy of Dean Loukus.

As the final game of 2022 ended, Saginaw defeated Flint, 5-3 and led shots, 33-31. The Spirit improve to 23-9-2-0 on the season, and take a 4-1 lead of the Coors Light I75 Divide cup.

Saginaw’s next game is against the Windsor Spitfires Wednesday, January 4, at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

