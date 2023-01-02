7-Eleven in Essexville robbed

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-Eleven in Essexville was robbed early Friday morning before the suspect took off in a car.

Paul Koperna, the salesclerk at the 7-Eleven, said he is shaken up, but grateful to be alive.

“I was a little scared, but mostly the whole thing I kept very calm,” Koperna said.

Paul Koperna was working at the 7-Eleven on Woodside in Essexville early Friday morning when an unarmed man came in and robbed the store before taking off in a black sedan.

“It all happened very quick. I was stocking up some candy bars and I heard the door ring. He came up to the till and handed me a dollar bill in exchange for some change and as soon as I opened the till that’s when he jumped over and started attacking me,” Koperna said.

Koperna was the only employee working at the time, which was around 3 a.m. He said once the robber was over the counter, the two threw a few punches at each other before the suspect knocked him down.

“He told me to stay down…and I kept my head down and told him to take the money and leave,” Koperna said.

The suspect then proceeded to take a total of $300 from the register.

“He took bigger bills. Just 20′s 10′s and 5′s,” Koperna said.

The suspect didn’t take Koperna’s life, however, and for that Koperna said he was grateful.

Koperna said that if the suspect had a weapon, the story could have had a different ending.

“I was afraid that if he did have a weapon and I would have attacked him more, he could have pulled it out. Maybe if it was a knife, I didn’t think he had firearm on him. But that’s why I stood down and let him take anything he wanted,” Koperna said.

Essexville police told TV5 that although they have suspects, the investigation is still ongoing.

