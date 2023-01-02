Birch Run police officer suddenly dies

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Monday.

Officers said that on Monday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said.

Verga had retired from the Michigan State Police Department after 29 years of service, and he had previously served in the United States Airforce, police said.

The Birch Run Police Department said that Verga will be greatly missed.

