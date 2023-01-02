Crash closes I-75 ramp and one lane on freeway

There is a traffic alert.
There is a traffic alert.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A vehicle crash has closed a ramp and one lane on I-75 at exit 122, after Pierson road just south of Pasadena, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Unconfirmed reports from the scene of the crash said it appears to be a single-car that rolled over into the trees.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about this crash.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year’s party
Generic police lights
Officer escapes injury after man fires rifle into car
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 2
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 2
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 2nd