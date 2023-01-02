Maintaining motivation to complete new year resolutions

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ‘New year, new me’ is a promise made by many every new year, but the motivation for continuing the resolution can sometimes only last for the first few weeks.

Victoria Kwater, therapist and owner of Tri-County Mental Health said the key to keeping your motivation up is having a plan.

“What we fall into with the new year and making new year’s resolutions is so much pressure to make big extravagant goals for ourselves,” she said. “It’s going to be monumental life-changing; I’m going to get healthy this year and then we end up falling short because we don’t really make a plan oftentimes to do that.”

Kwater said one of the main reasons why new year goals fail is due to setting unrealistic goals. She said we should focus on taking baby steps to gradually achieve the big goal.

“Set small goals for yourself, something that is achievable, that you know that you can do. With most things, if we sort of do them gradually, we’re more likely to maintain that” she advised.

When making a goal we’re either trying to make or break a habit that takes time and consistency to form. To do this, she said there are a few things people can do to stay on track throughout the year.

Kwater suggests having a reward system built in for yourself is a great way to keep you motivated.

“Maybe once you reach that little milestone marker you have for yourself, you have some way of rewarding yourself. That way it becomes reinforcing for you to continue that momentum,” she said.

She also advised not letting setbacks stop anyone from continuing forward.

“The other thing that I think gets people tricked up is having a lot of all or none thinking when they’re in the process of working towards their goal,” Kwater said.

She said that if you maintain a positive mindset around your goals, they are achievable and it is important to remember, any day is a good day to start fresh.

