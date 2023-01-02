Patchy fog Monday morning, rain starts Monday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Patchy fog has been able to persist this Monday morning, yet the heaviest fog is outside of our viewing area closer to Lansing and Grand Rapids. Fog will gradually lift heading towards midday, though we stay dry, before our next round of rain moves in overnight. This will be late in the overnight hours, eventually carrying over into Tuesday. There are also a few updates regarding temperatures on Tuesday.

Today

Past the patchy fog, it’s a quiet Monday morning with only damp roads being the other item to note. Temperatures are starting above freezing this morning so icing will not be a concern. The fog will be able to linger a bit today due to the cloud coverage (similar to Sunday), so we may still have a distant haze even into the early afternoon. Highs today will reach up to around 42 degrees, but they will be colder up north staying in the 30s. Like we sometimes see too, Flint may reach around 3 to 5 degrees warmer than the Tri-Cities. A calm wind is also expected.

Monday will see temperatures split across the area. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clouds stay stubborn heading into tonight with our lows (right around 36 degrees) being closer to midnight, or even just before. Temperatures stay steady the rest of the night, if not slightly rising a few degrees by sunrise Tuesday.

Monday night stays above freezing, and lows come in slightly before midnight. (WNEM)

It’s just before sunrise, around 6 to 7 AM, when we see the initial wave of rain moving into the area from the southwest. This will be all-rain with temperatures being warm enough (upper 30s/lower 40s), and will be widespread across most of the area by sunrise. If you’re back to work Tuesday, know that you’ll have a rainy commute.

Rain will be most widespread in the morning hours Tuesday. (WNEM)

Tuesday

That rain will start to break up around noon, then just stay scattered during the afternoon hours. Cloud coverage will be plenty even between the showers through the daytime.

Rainfall turns more scattered by Tuesday afternoon. (WNEM)

Late in the evening, one last final wave of rain is expected that could bring a few pockets of moderate rain. A few rumbles of thunder may even be possible with that! That final wave moves out during Tuesday night.

The final wave of rain moves through Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Temperatures are going to be one large thing to keep an eye on during the afternoon and evening. It will all hinge on how far north the warm front can reach, which most recent trends suggest it’s going to be struggling a lot. This is due to high pressure in Ontario which will help persist a northeast wind, trying to keep the warm front farther south. As it stands right now, our southern row of counties could still just clip the 50s in the evening, while anyone north stays in the 40s, even 30s farthest north. If the warm front is able to over-perform and surge north, then 50s would have a better chance in the Tri-Cities, Central Thumb, and Central Michigan.

Temperatures will highly depend on a warm front. (WNEM)

