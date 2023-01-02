Quiet and foggy tonight, rain returns early Tuesday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s looked like rain through today, but despite all the clouds, we’ve managed to largely stay dry, though things may feel a little damp.

We’ve also had some lingering fog here and there, with just a dreary look over the area. Rain is in the forecast within the next 24 hours, but we still have some time tonight before it gets here. For those hoping for meaningful snow, it doesn’t appear much of that is on the horizon anytime soon.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain overcast through this evening, but outside of any mist from any fog that’s lingering around the area, dry weather will continue. Winds are very light and won’t cause much of an impact on our temperatures.

Low temperatures this evening. (WNEM)

As of early this evening, we’re primarily in the middle 30s and we shouldn’t fall too much farther tonight, with generally lower and middle 30s by Tuesday morning’s commute. That light wind through the night could bring some fog into tomorrow morning once again.

Tuesday

Rain should start arriving around 5-6 AM Tuesday morning. (WNEM)

Rain will avoid the area most of the night, but will start moving into the southern portions of the TV5 viewing area from the southwest as we get closer to 5-6 AM Tuesday morning. It will move north through the area during the morning, with the expectation that most of the area is seeing rain by 8 AM, and start tapering off to more of a scattered rain event around lunchtime.

Rain chances will remain high around lunchtime, before eventually dropping into the afternoon. (WNEM)

Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and evening, before starting to wind down into late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts are generally expected to fall between 0.20 to 0.50″ by 7 AM Wednesday, though those totals could be slightly heavier in our southern areas near Flint.

Scattered rain will remain possible on Tuesday evening. (WNEM)

A warm front that appeared to have a chance to bring some well-above average temperatures to the area on Tuesday will remain to our south, closer to the Michigan state line. We’ll still be above average, but we won’t be close to 50. Our highs will be closer to the upper 30s to low 40s. Our southern regions will have the best chance to jump into the middle 40s.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be above-average, but the highest temperatures will be in southern Michigan. (WNEM)

Winds will be out of the east northeast on Tuesday, blowing around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Scattered showers will remain possible Tuesday night into Wednesday but will be much more isolated and should be lighter. Overnight lows will remain steady in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.