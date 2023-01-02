Saginaw police investigating first murder of the year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives with the Saginaw Police Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that resulted in one teen’s death.

Officers said the shooting happened in the Marathon gas station parking on East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a car arrived at a nearby hospital with two gunshot victims. Police said a total of five people were in the car.

A male 16-year-old was shot and later died at the hospital. A 21-year-old female was also shot and is in stable condition, according to police. There were no other injuries reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Saginaw Police detectives are asking anyone with information to please call Det. Phil Graves 989-759-1761 or remain anonymous by calling CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.