9-year-old Flint boy reported missing, endangered

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy has been reported missing and endangered.

Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said.

Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80 to 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a large, black oversized puffer coat and oversized dark-colored pants.

His mother, Taleia Lashawn Topp was last seen driving a silver 2006 to 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

Taleia Lashawn Topp (MSP)

Leviante’s father was awarded full custody of him on Dec. 14, MSP said, adding court documents state Leviante’s well-being and safety are a great concern.

Leviante and Topp were last seen in the Flint area at the Marathon gas station at 2726 W. Court St about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Leviante has a history of asthma and may be in need of medication, police said.

Police believe the pair may be headed to the Chicago area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact 911.

