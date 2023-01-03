Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing firearms

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint gun store owner is accused of illegally manufacturing firearms.

Hamed Awad, owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is believed to have manufactured firearms without a license between February 2020 and July 27, 2020, according to court documents.

Awad had a license to sell firearms at his shop located at 3027 Linden Road. The license did not permit Awad to manufacture firearms, court documents state.

During the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) investigation, they interviewed an employee of Adam’s Gun Shop who stated Awad had been manufacturing Glock rifle conversion kits and AR-15s, court records state.

A second employee told the ATF he witnessed Awad manufacture multiple firearms to sell, according to court records.

ATF agents executed a search warrant at Adam’s Gun Shop on July 27, 2020. During the search, ATF located and seized 493 firearms.

Awad is due back in court Jan. 11 for a preliminary examination.

