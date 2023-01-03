Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A homicide suspect is in custody after a shooting in Flint killed one person, detectives said.

Flint police responded to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue in Flint for a report of a shooting on Monday, Jan. 3 shortly before 4 p.m.

A TV5 crew at the scene reported the entire block was shut down as the detectives investigated the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicated a 31-year-old Flint man was shot outside of his residence, detectives said. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

A 30-year-old Flint man was quickly developed as a suspect and was taken into custody after a short police chase through Mt. Morris Township and Flint Township, detectives said.

The suspect was lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this homicide to contact Flint Major Case Unit D/Tpr. Benjamin Murphy at 810-730-2535.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

This is an open, ongoing investigation.

