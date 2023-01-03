Medical professionals stress importance of CPR, AED after Hamlin’s collapse

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Medical professionals stress the importance of CPR and an AED for scary situations like the one seen with the Bills’ Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

The organizers of the Saginaw Spirit’s annual Shocks and Saves game are working to save lives in moments like the Buffalo Bills experienced on Monday night.

“It was obviously a very emotional thing for anybody who was watching to see that,” said Dr. Steve Vance, associate dean of clinical education for CMU and director of the Pulse 3 endowment.

Many have been left in shock after watching Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field during Monday night’s game. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest after a hit, but his heartbeat was restored by medical personnel.

“He was impacted in the chest area, got up briefly, and then you could see him stumble and fall back. Certainly, any number of injuries could have occurred but given the location of injury to the chest and then the way he passed out; certainly, cardiac arrhythmia was a concern,” Vance said.

This is a concern Vance said he has built a career around.

He stresses the importance of knowing CPR and having defibrillators on hand in emergency situations.

“Really when an event like last night occurs the most important thing is early CPR and early defibrillation,” Vance said. “Of course, last night there were physicians on the sidelines, paramedics but that doesn’t typically occur in the community. And so community awareness around what to do when a patient becomes unresponsive is key.”

Pulse 3, which is in its 15th year, has made more than 250 defibrillators available throughout the region in addition to providing training to schools and organizations. Vance said due to the work they’ve done, they have helped save 12 lives so far.

“We want to be able to provide our community with the education and the resources to be able to recognize cardiac arrest and administer CPR and get an AED there and know how to use it, prior to the paramedics arriving,” Vance said.

Vance said he hopes any school, organization or team that does not have an AED already, sees how important they are.

The Pulse 3 foundation raises money with the help of the annual Shocks and Saves charity event. This year’s game takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Dow Event Center.

