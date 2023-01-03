Missing Alma man suffers from Alzheimer’s, dementia

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are seeking help locating a missing Alma man who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Alma Police Department posted on Facebook that Dennis Schmidt left his residence around 3 p.m.

He is driving a 2012 Blue Ford Focus with Michigan license plate number CJL742, police said.

If anyone has seen him or this vehicle, police ask that you contact Gratiot County Central Dispatch at 989-875-7505.

