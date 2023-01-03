Police: Speed factor in deadly crash on I-75 in Flint Twp.

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Speed appears to be a factor in the deadly crash that happened on I-75 in Flint Township on Jan. 2, according to the Flint Township Police Department.

It happened about 12:15 p.m. on southbound I-75 just south of Pasadena Avenue.

A vehicle traveling southbound on I-75 left the road and crashed into a tree, police said.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 41-year-old Adrian Huffman, of Mt. Morris Township.

If you may have witnessed the crash, you are asked to contact Flint Township Police Det. Minto at 810-600-3250.

