Rain moving in Tuesday morning with steady temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This morning has already been off to a damp start with mist and drizzle passing through in the middle of the night. The larger swath of rain is on the way, be prepared for a wet commute by tracking the rain with our Interactive Radar! In regard to the rain forecast overall, everything has remained on track in terms of rain coverage, timing, and totals. We’ll also see minimal change in temperatures all the way through Wednesday evening.

Today

Roads are wet to start already from the mist and drizzle, but rain showers have already started moving into Shiawassee County. The rain will continue to spread north through the course of the morning, being most widespread around 9 AM. There will be areas of a more steady rain within this.

Rain will be most widespread Tuesday morning. (WNEM)

Around noon and 1 PM, we’ll begin to see that morning rain breaking apart. It turns scattered for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Clouds will still be plenty across the area between showers, and with so much moisture in the atmosphere, the haze is likely to stick around as well.

Tuesday afternoon will see more scattered/broken coverage of rain. (WNEM)

Temperatures today aren’t expected to move much, mostly only a degree or two from this morning. This will officially put high temperatures in the upper 30s for most, but a few locations south may reach 40 degrees. The wind will be from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. That wind, along with high pressure to the north, will be impeding the northward motion of the warm front. This is why temperatures have greatly trended downwards from the initially-forecasted 50s from late last week.

Temperatures stay steady, just like this, all the way through Wednesday evening. (WNEM)

Tonight

The final wave of rain is expected to pass around midnight (give-or-take an hour or two). This will be scattered rain that could possibly be accompanied by a rumble of thunder! After that passes, the remainder of the overnight will see a lack of rainfall, though conditions continue to stay damp.

Tonight sees the final wave of rain moving through around midnight. (WNEM)

Temperatures also don’t really move into tonight with lows in the upper 30s. This is because we’ll essentially be riding right along the border of the warm front. Tonight’s wind will be from 5 to 10 mph out of the northeast.

Wednesday

Though damp to start, rain will be largely absent in the morning hours. By around 7 AM Wednesday morning, rain totals will check in around 0.25″ to 0.50″ with the highest totals south.

Rainfall totals through Wednesday morning (7 AM). Another tenth could be added Wednesday afternoon, but the majority of rain falls Tuesday. (WNEM)

By the afternoon, more scattered rain is expected to pick up again. The best chance will be in the eastern half of our viewing area, though everybody will at least have some chance of seeing rain. Additional rain totals will likely only be around 0.10″. Some snow may even be able to mix in up north by the evening hours. This activity eventually turns to all-snow on Thursday (which is also as the low pressure crosses over the Great Lakes before exiting east).

Scattered rain is still possible Wednesday, the better chance is for the eastern half of our area. (WNEM)

Temperatures also stay the same from Tuesday all the way through Wednesday evening. High temperatures Wednesday will only reach up to around 40 degrees, then upper 30s farther north. The same northeast wind continues around 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday

In more of a quick note about Thursday, scattered snow showers are looking better during the afternoon and evening hours. The wind will be turning northwesterly so we will add a bit of a lake-effect component to this snow. Not a lot is expected overall, the atmosphere won’t have a lot of available moisture to work with. Snow totals by Thursday night will generally be a dusting to 1″, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces. As temperatures fall below freezing Thursday night, there could be some icy patches by Friday morning. Stay tuned for more details on this!

A look at the cooldown towards the end of the week is in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

