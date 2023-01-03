Showers continue at times this evening and Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another dreary day around Mid-Michigan, and showers will be sticking around a bit longer.

A second wave is expected to come through this evening, with a chance for more into the day on Wednesday. Showers will also likely continue into Thursday, but with temperatures expected to fall a bit by then, more of those showers will fall as snow showers. Snow lovers, don’t get too excited. It’s not expected to be significant.

This Evening & Overnight

Before you head out this evening, keep tabs on any of the rain showers moving back into the area with our Interactive Radar!

Showers will pass through occasionally this evening. (WNEM)

These showers will be more scattered, but will have the chance to be a bit heavier than the rain that moved through during the morning. It’s not out of the question that a rumble of thunder might be heard here and there too, but no severe weather is expected in our region.

Showers will start to taper off into Wednesday morning, becoming more spotty toward the morning commute.

Low temperatures are expected to remain pretty steady from our evening temperatures tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will remain steady and perhaps even rise overnight, with mostly middle 30s to low 40s. Winds will be a bit variable from the easterly direction, and remain light around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Fog remains possible, and could be locally dense.

Wednesday

We’ll likely get a break in most areas during the morning hours on Wednesday, though a few spotty showers may not be able to be completely ruled out.

High temperatures Wednesday will be slightly more mild than our temperatures the last few days. (WNEM)

Temperatures on Wednesday will remain above-average and will remain pretty steady from where we start the day, perhaps warming a few degrees into the low and middle 40s around the Tri-Cities. Areas farther to the south and east will be our warmest areas, where the upper 40s and even 50 is possible. Further north, don’t expect much change from the last few days.

Winds will be primarily out of the east northeast again tomorrow, roughly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Scattered rain is expected Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

Showers will return into Wednesday afternoon, with the best chances being in areas east of I-75 (Thumb & north of the Saginaw Bay). Shower chances will exist elsewhere, just lower than these areas.

Rainfall should once again taper off into the overnight. Before it does, some wintry mix or outright snow showers will be possible before it ends completely as temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30s. Accumulations would be minimal if any.

Rainfall amounts through Wednesday should remain under 0.50″ for most, with the best chance to go slightly over that mark in areas north of the Tri-Cities.

