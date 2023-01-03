Woman who pleaded guilty in 2010 murder of her son to get parole

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A mid-Michigan woman who pleaded guilty in the 2010 murder of her son could soon be released on parole.

Corrine Baker has been granted parole by the Michigan Parole Board, a parole board official said.

Dominick Calhoun, 4, was beaten to death by Baker’s boyfriend, Brandon Hayes, who was 24-years-old at the time of the murder.

Baker did nothing to stop the beating and told police she was afraid to report the abuse, according to police. Baker thought if she had reported the abuse, she would be charged with violating her probation, police said, adding Baker was on probation for drug charges.

Baker was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2012 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse.

Baker’s earliest release date would be April 22, 2023, according to the parole board.

