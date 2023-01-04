End of an era: Capitol Coney Island to close Jan. 16

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Capitol Coney Island family restaurant is preparing to close its doors after being in business for decades.

Employees and customers told TV5 what they think about the end of an era in the Vehicle City.

“It feels strange, but you always know the day is coming,” manager Tamara Ferguson said about Jan. 16, the day the restaurant is set to close. “All good things must come to an end.”

The family restaurant, located near the GM Plant at the intersection of Van Slyke Road and Bristol Road, has been a go-to for many GM employees.

Jerry France, a GM retiree, has been coming to the restaurant for 50 years.

“It’s very disappointing, but a lot of memories here,” he said.

France said there used to be people lined up at the window every day at noon.

“They’re really good conies and there’s really great service from the women here over the years. It’s been really good,” he said.

France went on to say he wanted to see a new restaurant move in, but during his interview with TV5, an employee quickly dashed that dream.

“I hope somebody can do something with this building and maybe bring it back to life,” France started to say.

“Nope, they’re knocking it down. They’re knocking it down,” an employee interrupted to say.

“Oh no, they’re going to tear it down. I’ll be dog gone,” he said.

Other customers said they got word of the closing and stopped by for a last meal or two before time runs out.

“It’s not good, but I guess they got to do what they got to do,” a customer said.

Another customer said, “Pretty sad it’s closing, but I’m going to miss the food and the price.”

“Everybody always likes coming to eat here,” another customer said.

Soon, those customers will have to find another place to get a coney.

“Thank you to our loyal customers and it’s been a good run,” Ferguson said.

TV5 was told 13 employees will be out of a job.

