Flint police investigate the city’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police investigated the city’s first homicide less than two days into 2023 when a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old Flint man on Jan. 2.

Despite the violent start to the new year, Flint police said violent crime was down in 2022 and the agency is working to keep that momentum going in 2023.

“We’ve worked and bridged a coalition of law enforcement in this area that greatly benefits the community,” said Flint police Det. Tyrone Booth.

Booth discussed the Flint Police Department’s efforts to reduce crime in the Vehicle City. The agency is collaborating with the Michigan State Police, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, U of M Flint Public Safety, and Mott Community College Public Safety.

“We partnered with community groups, and citizens, concerned citizens, we’ve opened up mini stations, substations throughout the city that provides assistance to neighbors,” Booth added.

Booth said the team effort is producing results.

“Largely, it’s because of those citizens that are joining us and taking back the city as it relates to crime, that produce numbers lower this year, at the end of ‘22, than we have seen in quite some time,” Booth said.

However, Booth was quick to point out that even one homicide is one too many.

Flint resident Marquise Hall, 31, died earlier this week after being shot on Monday, Jan. 2, the first homicide of the year. A 30-year-old Flint man was taken into custody.

“This is a tragic incident. The loss of an individual in this community places a hardship on the community as a whole, and more importantly, the family who’s left behind,” Booth said. “We’re going to continue to work with individuals in the community. We’re going to continue to solicit participation from neighbors and residents in those communities, and any individual who’s willing to work to bring closure to any incident that takes place.”

Booth said the Flint Police Department’s goal is to lower crime across the board, not just violent crime.

