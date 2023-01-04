Foggy and damp Wednesday, scattered snow possible Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Foggy and damp, rainy conditions continue around Mid-Michigan this morning. We still aren’t completely done with the rain just yet, more is expected as we go through the daytime. Track the rain with our Interactive Radar! We eventually see a transition to snow showers tonight and for Thursday. If you like the snow, know that it won’t be a lot (I’m just as bummed about it!) The warmer weather as of recent will cause most of it to melt on-contact with the ground.

Today

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for our southern row of counties this morning. We’ve seen more fog all throughout Mid-Michigan, but visibilities in those locations are consistently falling below 0.5 miles. If you have to commute this morning, drive safe and allow some extra time!

Scattered showers are lifting north ahead of the warm front. Although the warm front isn’t expected to move very far north, the circulation near it from the low will allow more scattered rain showers today. The best chance will be near I-75 and anywhere east. Our western counties and the Central Michigan region are likely to see a lower frequency of rain showers through the daytime. Some snowflakes will eventually mix-in in our northern counties (mostly Alcona and Iosco Counties) later in the evening, but accumulations should stay minimal.

Most rain Wednesday will be for the eastern half of our viewing area. (WNEM)

Rain totals overall could still rack up impressively if you’re closer to the lakeshore. We have about another 0.25″ to 0.50″ on tap today for those eastern counties, though the highest totals will be in the vicinity of the shoreline.

Wednesday could have another 0.25" to 0.50" in our eastern counties. (WNEM)

Temperatures have been trending back upwards a tad as the warm front has been able to reach slightly farther north. Our southern communities like Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer could actually see upper 40s/50 degrees for a period today, while anyone north of the Tri-Cities stays in the upper 30s. The Tri-Cities itself will land closer to 40 to 43 degrees. Today’s wind will be northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

A small zone of warm air may be able to reach up into Mid-Michigan today. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any scattered rain that remains tonight will transition over to snow showers. Coverage won’t be all too impressive though. These snow showers should last into Thursday morning as well. Lows tonight dive back to around 33 degrees, breaking what has nearly been a constant temperature profile across the area since Tuesday morning. The wind will be north initially, then shifting to the southwest with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

As the low pressure system begins to wrap up and cross to the east over the Great Lakes, it will bring more scattered snow showers. As mentioned above, the ground has warmed up a bit so accumulations are not looking very impressive. Most snow will melt on-contact with the ground, but some may be able to see a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Scattered snow showers are expected, though accumulations remain minimal. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 36 degrees with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. This is still technically above-normal early January (by about 5 degrees), but you’ll notice it feeling cooler than the last five to six day stretch.

Thursday will see temperatures slightly cooler than the last few days. (WNEM)

Rest of Week & Weekend

Friday could still have a few lingering snow showers (mostly in the morning), though the day should be quiet. More tranquil conditions carry into Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

The snow chance to the south has shifted into Sunday now. It’s still a small chance, but something to keep tabs on (especially if you live in our southern communities)!

Highs Friday will also be around 36 degrees, then they fall to around 34 to 35 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will fall to around 25 degrees each night. Overall, it’s just a quieter stretch of January weather.

