House Republicans unable to choose speaker

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - House republicans have not come to a consensus about who should serve as speaker of the House.

Rep. Kevin McCarty of California became the first nominee in a hundred years to fail to win enough support from his own colleagues during the first round of voting. There were three failed attempts before the House voted to adjourn for the day.

McCarthy’s biggest obstacle is appeasing members of the hard-line’ freedom caucus’ who are withholding their support after their demands were rejected.

The House will reconvene on Wednesday at noon to resume voting. Members must elect a new speaker before moving on to anything else, including the swearing in of the newly elected representatives.

“It’s not a good sign for the Republican Party, that they can’t come together even around who should be the speaker of the House when they have a majority,” said Rep. Dan Kildee.

Kildee had a front-row seat on Tuesday to the spectacle unfolding in Congress. After three votes, Republicans failed to elect California Republican Kevin McCarthy to be the next House speaker.

“It’s chaos in the Republican conference and until they can figure out how they’re going to, you know, make a nominee you know, formidable enough to actually be elected, it prevents us from doing everything else that we want to get started on,” Kildee said.

With a very slim majority, McCarthy could only afford to lose four Republican votes.

Even after agreeing to allow a controversial procedure pushed by right-wing members known as a ‘motion to vacate’, McCarthy lost 20 votes, preventing him from reaching the required 218 majority.

“This is one of the things that proves I think, Mr. McCarthy is not really well suited for this job. He gave away this incredible authority to a very small number of members. And then those very same members said, well, that’s not good enough,” Kildee said. “I mean, that’s not a strong speaker. That’s not a strong leader.”

In addition to this being the first time in 100 years the House speaker vote went to multiple ballots, it’s only the eighth time in history a speaker hadn’t been chosen after three ballots.

Kildee said the fight may serve as a sign of things to come when dealing with major issues down the road, like passing a budget.

“It’s not a good sign when the party in the majority, even in when they’re only working with one another, let alone working with us but they can’t even come to an agreement with one another to move forward. That’s just not a positive sign,” Kildee said.

On the Democratic side, members united behind Rep. Hakeem Jefferies of New York, who received all 212 Democrat votes.

