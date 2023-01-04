Police: Daughter arrested after stabbing mother with scissors

By Emily Brown
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old Bay City woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother with a pair of scissors.

It happened at a condo on 10th Street in Bay City’s Uptown neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Kathryn Clifford used scissors and a knife to attack her mother, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.

The victim suffered injuries that were treated by officers and paramedics at the scene, then at a local hospital, police said, adding the victim has since been released from the hospital.

The incident stemmed from an argument the daughter started, police said.

Clifford has been charged with assault with intent to commit murder, and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.

She is due back in court on Jan. 10.

