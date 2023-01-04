Police: Man arrested after police chase, punching officer

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – A 63-year-old Midland man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a short chase and later assaulting a police officer.

A Midland police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after observing a vehicle that didn’t have a license plate. The vehicle was driven by Herbert Benedetti, Midland Police Officer Brennon Warren said.

The officer turned his car lights on and followed behind Benedetti’s vehicle, but Benedetti did not make an attempt to stop, Warren said.

After it became apparent Benedetti would not pull over, the officer turned on his sirens to further alert him that he needed to pull over. Benedetti still did not make an attempt to stop, Warren said, adding the suspect drove through neighborhoods while being pursued.

In an effort to keep the community safe, the pursuit was terminated after a short while.

A while later, the same officer was patrolling the city in a different area and, while initiating another traffic stop, he followed an unrelated vehicle into the parking lot of Frick’s Bar on N. Saginaw Road in Midland. In the parking lot, the officer found Benedetti sitting in the vehicle the officer was trying to pull over earlier in the night, Warren said.

The officer attempted to make contact with Benedetti from the passenger side door of his car, ordering him to get out of the vehicle but Benedetti refused, Warren said.

Benedetti then allegedly started digging around in his car for something, and the officer made the decision to open his passenger door to grab him, Warren said.

Benedetti swung at the officer and punched him in the face, Warren said.

The suspect was then pulled out of the vehicle by the officer. The pair fell to the ground and Benedetti became violently resistant and punched the officer once more, Warren said.

Patrons of the bar assisted the officer in restraining Benedetti until a backup officer came to help, Warren said.

The officer was assessed by EMS on the scene and was cleared. He suffered minor injuries to his hands.

Benedetti was transported to the hospital and was medically cleared, Warren said.

Benedetti was lodged at the Midland County Jail. He has been charged with one count of felony fleeing and eluding, and one count of felonious aggravated assault of a police officer.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.