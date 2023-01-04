Scattered snow returns Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Dreary conditions have lingered around Mid-Michigan the last few days, but we’re almost to the finish line!

Showers will work through the area this evening, and we’ll still have a few more chances to get through, but a stronger wind should help us clear some of the dreariness and we’re inching closer to sunshine returning later this week. For those who don’t like the bitter cold, we should stay pretty steady temperature wise, too! For those hoping for another good snow, well... you know it’s only early January and winter wouldn’t let us off that easy.

This Evening & Overnight

Scattered showers will remain possible this evening, primarily before the overnight time frame. A few showers may linger in some communities overnight, primarily in our northern areas, but these should be less widespread and more isolated. Anything leftover as temperatures cool down tonight should transition over to snow. Accumulations would be minor if any.

Lows are expected to be in the lower to middle 30s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures managed to reach the low 40s this afternoon in many areas around the Tri-Cities and Thumb, and even 50 in the Flint area, but remained steady to the north from the last few days. These temperatures will steadily fall into the lower and middle 30s later tonight.

Winds will turn southwesterly and stay around 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight. This should help us with visibility tomorrow morning and we don’t expect as much fog.

Thursday

Scattered snow will be possible on Thursday as an upper-level low that’s been lingering to our west continues marching to the east. These snow showers will be possible from morning to evening, however, we expect the most widespread coverage of snow showers to be in the afternoon and evening.

With highs expected to be in the middle 30s for most, significant snowfall accumulation is not expected and widespread road issues are also not expected. We may see some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces, but otherwise this should be pretty minor.

Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the southwest, which will bring a bit of a wind chill tomorrow.

Snow showers will wind down in most areas later into the evening on Thursday, with only a minor chance overnight into Friday morning. Overnight lows will settle in the middle 20s to low 30s on Thursday night.

