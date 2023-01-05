Church artifact stolen, elder pleads for its return

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Second Presbyterian Church in Saginaw Township said the bell and bell house that sat near their entrance was stolen.

According to the church, the bell was taken sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

“Well it’s kind of devastating. It was such a wonderful project,” church elder Fred Herter said.

Herter said the bell house, a home built by an Eagle Scout for the bell made in 1884, could be seen by many as they drove along Midland Road.

“It was on the original part of our church back here and we’ve been storing it forever. And he came up with an idea to build a little house and put the bell in it and it was just put up, oh, maybe six, eight weeks ago. So it’s kind of shocking,” Herter said.

The church is hoping to get its bell returned.

“It’s heavy. It’s a big bell. It’s got to be two feet in height and probably thirty-six-inch diameter on the thing. It’s a big bell. And it has no value, it can’t be melted down for brass or anything because it’s not brass, it’s cast iron,” Herter explained.

He said it would mean the world to everyone at the church to be reunited with the bell house. He knows there’s someone out there that has it, and he has a message for them.

“Bring it back. They’ll be no questions asked. Just bring it back, drop it off in our driveway and we’ll put it back where it belongs,” he said.

If you have any information about the stolen bell house, you are urged to contact Saginaw Township Police.

