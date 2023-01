Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Michigan

(Stacker) - Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.

Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the highest recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact is a sticky wicket—common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed were certainly contributing factors, but they alone do not account for a rise in deaths commensurate with a 430-million-mile drop in the number of miles people traveled across the course of the year. What can be qualified, however, is where fatal crashes took place.

Citing data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stacker identified the counties in Michigan that had the most fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020. The number of accident fatalities are ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, with the raw number functioning as a tiebreaker. The analysis only looked at counties with at least five deaths during 2020. Additional data is included on pedestrian, bicyclist, and drunk-driving-related deaths. In counties where at least five fatalities happened on the same street or interstate, the road with the most deaths is also included.

#50. Ottawa County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.1 per 100K people (#1,651 nationally, 15 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#49. Grand Traverse County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.3 per 100K people (#1,638 nationally, 5 deaths)

- 3 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 1 death involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#48. Ingham County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 6.0 per 100K people (#1,599 nationally, 17 deaths)

- 2 pedestrian deaths

- 1 bicyclist death

- 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#47. Washtenaw County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.0 per 100K people (#1,551 nationally, 26 deaths)

- 8 pedestrian deaths

- 3 bicyclist deaths

- 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

- Road with most fatalities: I-94 (6 fatalities)

#46. Saginaw County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.3 per 100K people (#1,537 nationally, 14 deaths)

- 3 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#45. Berrien County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.8 per 100K people (#1,513 nationally, 12 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#44. Lapeer County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.9 per 100K people (#1,505 nationally, 7 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 1 death involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#43. Kalamazoo County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.0 per 100K people (#1,499 nationally, 21 deaths)

- 4 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 10 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#42. Kent County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.4 per 100K people (#1,476 nationally, 55 deaths)

- 12 pedestrian deaths

- 1 bicyclist death

- 20 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#41. Jackson County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.3 per 100K people (#1,425 nationally, 15 deaths)

- 3 pedestrian deaths

- 1 bicyclist death

- 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#40. Barry County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.7 per 100K people (#1,398 nationally, 6 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#39. Bay County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.6 per 100K people (#1,342 nationally, 11 deaths)

- 4 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#38. Midland County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.8 per 100K people (#1,329 nationally, 9 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#37. Hillsdale County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.9 per 100K people (#1,324 nationally, 5 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#36. Livingston County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.4 per 100K people (#1,290 nationally, 22 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#35. Mecosta County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.5 per 100K people (#1,211 nationally, 5 deaths)

- 3 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 1 death involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#34. Clinton County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.7 per 100K people (#1,200 nationally, 10 deaths)

- 2 pedestrian deaths

- 1 bicyclist death

- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#33. Eaton County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.8 per 100K people (#1,196 nationally, 14 deaths)

- 2 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#32. Muskegon County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.1 per 100K people (#1,179 nationally, 23 deaths)

- 2 pedestrian deaths

- 2 bicyclist deaths

- 10 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#31. Shiawassee County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.2 per 100K people (#1,174 nationally, 9 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 1 bicyclist death

- 1 death involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#30. Genesee County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.5 per 100K people (#1,147 nationally, 55 deaths)

- 13 pedestrian deaths

- 1 bicyclist death

- 10 deaths involving drunk drivers

- Road with most fatalities: I-475 (5 fatalities)

#29. Lenawee County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.1 per 100K people (#1,109 nationally, 14 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#28. Wayne County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.1 per 100K people (#1,106 nationally, 253 deaths)

- 61 pedestrian deaths

- 12 bicyclist deaths

- 55 deaths involving drunk drivers

- Road with most fatalities: I-94 (11 fatalities)

#27. Gratiot County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.4 per 100K people (#1,093 nationally, 6 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#26. Calhoun County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.9 per 100K people (#1,051 nationally, 20 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 1 bicyclist death

- 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#25. St. Clair County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.0 per 100K people (#1,042 nationally, 24 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 1 bicyclist death

- 11 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#24. Isabella County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.2 per 100K people (#1,030 nationally, 10 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#23. Huron County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.9 per 100K people (#990 nationally, 5 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 1 bicyclist death

- 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#22. Monroe County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.2 per 100K people (#960 nationally, 25 deaths)

- 3 pedestrian deaths

- 3 bicyclist deaths

- 11 deaths involving drunk drivers

- Road with most fatalities: I-75 (5 fatalities)

#21. Montcalm County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.6 per 100K people (#933 nationally, 11 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#20. Mason County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.2 per 100K people (#903 nationally, 5 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 1 bicyclist death

- 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#19. Oceana County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.8 per 100K people (#825 nationally, 5 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#18. Chippewa County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.9 per 100K people (#820 nationally, 7 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#17. Dickinson County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.3 per 100K people (#798 nationally, 5 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#16. Cass County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.4 per 100K people (#787 nationally, 10 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#15. Ionia County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.5 per 100K people (#780 nationally, 13 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#14. Van Buren County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.9 per 100K people (#756 nationally, 15 deaths)

- 3 pedestrian deaths

- 1 bicyclist death

- 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#13. Otsego County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.0 per 100K people (#755 nationally, 5 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#12. Antrim County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.3 per 100K people (#708 nationally, 5 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#11. Allegan County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.8 per 100K people (#686 nationally, 26 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#10. Tuscola County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.5 per 100K people (#661 nationally, 12 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#9. Clare County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.7 per 100K people (#655 nationally, 7 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#8. Menominee County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 25.6 per 100K people (#560 nationally, 6 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#7. St. Joseph County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 27.9 per 100K people (#478 nationally, 17 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 1 bicyclist death

- 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#6. Manistee County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.1 per 100K people (#474 nationally, 7 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#5. Ogemaw County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.9 per 100K people (#444 nationally, 6 deaths)

- 2 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 1 death involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#4. Newaygo County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 32.2 per 100K people (#373 nationally, 16 deaths)

- 1 pedestrian death

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#3. Arenac County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 33.3 per 100K people (#347 nationally, 5 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#2. Osceola County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 56.7 per 100K people (#99 nationally, 13 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

#1. Oscoda County, Michigan

- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 60.9 per 100K people (#87 nationally, 5 deaths)

- 0 pedestrian deaths

- 0 bicyclist deaths

- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

- No roads with at least five fatalities

