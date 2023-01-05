District Representative talks votes for Speaker of the House

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Rep. Lisa McClain pleaded to her colleagues to make a decision on who will be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We are ready to govern. It’s time for us to move forward,” she said.

While some lawmakers are ready to move on, there’s still no decision on who will be the next speaker of the House.

As Michigan 9 District representative, she acknowledges the last three days have been messy for her party but said she views it as a positive and transparent debate.

“I would ask would you rather have debate or would you rather have dictatorial leadership? To me, we are a representative government, and although it does look chaotic, I would choose the debate because if we truly want a diverse representation we have to listen to all sides,” she said.

McClain is encouraging her colleagues to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy. She said it’s time for the party to get behind him because he has the vast majority of support.

The opposing group has made some headway in negotiations.

“Know when you have a victory and know when to quit. So what I do think they’ve done a very good job of, is they have negotiated a very good rules package and they got about I would say 80% of what they want,” she said.

McClain said the House’s first order of business, once a speaker is finally decided on, will be to introduce a bill to defund the IRS.

