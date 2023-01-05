Dreary weather lingers into Friday, some sun is finally possible this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a weather pattern that’s been stuck on repeat, and not a pattern we’d like to be repeated.

Dreary conditions have been around all week and as we head into Friday, while we’re getting closer to giving this system the boot, we’re still expecting at least one more day of clouds and occasional showers. Thankfully, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer! And as we head into the weekend, conditions should finally improve.

This Evening & Overnight

We’ve seen snow showers today, but temperatures just haven’t cooled off enough to get rid of the rain drops completely. We’re still seeing drizzle and rain mix in with the snow. As we see temperatures cool off tonight, we should see more areas transition to snow, but even then, significant snow is not expected.

Low temperatures for late tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures wil settle in the upper 20s to low 30s tonight, but with the “warm” weather the last several days, our pavement temperatures are likely a little bit warmer than the end of December. Still be mindful of slick areas on the Friday commutes, but we don’t expect major issues at the moment. Winds will be light out of the west overnight.

Friday

Though the models are showing primarily snow, don't be surprised if you see some rain or drizzle mix in. (WNEM)

Clouds will remain stubborn on Friday and as our stubborn area of low pressure moves overhead, one more day of showers can be expected. These showers in our models have been leaning toward mostly snow, but based on how the last few days have played out and temperatures that still appear to be in the middle 30s tomorrow, we’ll include a chance for rain and drizzle, along with the snow.

High temperatures for Friday, January 6th. (WNEM)

Highs in the low to middle 30s will be coolest to the north, and warmest to the south, joined by a west northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Things should finally dry out into Friday evening and the overnight, with skies clearing out a bit into the morning hours of Saturday. Lows Friday night will settle in the 20s.

Saturday & Sunday

Sunshine finally returns to the area for the weekend, giving us a nice change of pace from most of the week. As commonly is this time of year, it’s tough to get rid of the clouds completely or not be skeptical of clearing trends, but it seems like a partly sunny to mostly sunny sky is a reasonable outcome for Saturday.

High temperatures to start this weekend. (WNEM)

High temperatures won’t be moving much, remaining in the lower to middle 30s. Thankfully our winds will stay on the lighter side around 5 to 10 miles per hour from the north northwest.

Dry weather will keep on rolling Saturday night, so your plans should be uninterrupted. Lows will settle in the teens and 20s.

High temperatures Sunday. (WNEM)

Sunday won’t be too much different, though the cloud cover could be just a touch more on Sunday compared to Saturday. Either way, some brighter skies are still expected, with highs staying consistent in the middle 30s. Winds will turn southwesterly through the day, and stay around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

