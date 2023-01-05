Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age

Genesee County Sheriff K9 Officer Bullet
Genesee County Sheriff K9 Officer Bullet(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday.

Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer.

Bullet was in active service for eight years and retired from full-time service sometime in 2018 or 2019, Kennamer said. He added that Bullet would occasionally come out to do some work for the department after his retirement.

Genesee County Sheriff K9 Officer Bullet
Genesee County Sheriff K9 Officer Bullet(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
Genesee County Sheriff K9 Officer Bullet
Genesee County Sheriff K9 Officer Bullet(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

Bullet was euthanized due to health complications from his old age.

“Thank you for your years of service to this county. You served with honor,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Kennamer said everyone at the sheriff’s office is torn up about Bullet’s death.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An Iosco County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
Iosco Co. man wins $500K on scratch-off ticket
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5
MI Secretary of State to receive Presidential Citizens Medal
The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the Michigan Supreme Court.
Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge