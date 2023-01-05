House elections spotlight divisions in Republican Party, expert says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California failed to win over enough Republicans for a second day Wednesday, leaving the House without a speaker.

The House voted to adjourn until noon Thursday.

McCarthy has come up short after six rounds of voting over two days because of opposition from more than a dozen GOP members.

Watching the spectacle unfold with the rest of the nation is Paul Rozycki, a retired political science professor at Mott Community College.

“It’s certainly a historic event,” Rozycki said.

It’s been a century since the last time a House speaker election took multiple votes.

Rozycki said there are a few ways the battle could play out.

“On one hand some people can choose to abstain and not vote at all and that can reduce the number of votes needed. If that happens it’s possible McCarthy could pull it off,” Rozycki said. “One very unlikely scenario is this. What if a couple of Democrats crossed over and voted for McCarthy?”

When asked what he thought the long-term fallout would be, Rozycki said, “I think the long-term fallout is, without a speaker they can’t do any business at all. They can’t swear people in, they can’t pass bills, they can’t form committees, so they’re deadlocked until they get a speaker for one thing.”

Rozycki also said the latest adjournment has put a spotlight on the deep divisions within the Republican Party.

“I think that whoever’s going to be speaker is going to be dealing with this division in the Republican party. If a major bill comes up, we’re going to have possibly the same divisions out there trying to get the last 20 or so voters to come across to pass a certain bill,” Rozycki said. “I think it can have some long-lasting implications for the Republican Party and for the U.S. Congress.”

Even the vote to adjourn for the night was close, passing 216 to 214. Voting is expected to resume Thursday at noon.

