Iosco Co. man wins $500K on scratch-off ticket

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WNEM) - An Iosco County man won $500,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

The 51-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s The Perfect Game instant game.

The ticket was purchased at Miners Grove, located at 500 N. Wilber in East Tawas.

“I purchased the ticket the night before Thanksgiving and then scratched it the next day while me and my wife were making Thanksgiving dinner,” the player said. “When I saw I won $500,000, I was in disbelief. I had my wife check the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right.

He said he doesn’t have any specific plans in mind for the money, but he looks “forward to having some fun with it.”

